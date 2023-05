Seven Commodores have departed from the program as well as two assistant coaches including Michael Curry, who has departed from the program, a source told Vandysports.com

Vanderbilt’s turnover hasn’t just been limited to players this off-season.

Curry also isn’t listed on Vanderbilt’s staff directory.

The former Vanderbilt assistant joins Adam Mazarei as the second coach to leave the program this off-season.

Curry spent two seasons at Vanderbilt and worked largely with the Commodores’ big men.

The former Vanderbilt assistant also played 12 seasons in the NBA and is the former head coach of the Detroit Pistons as well as Florida Atlantic.

Vanderbilt filled Mazarei’s role with former Georgia Tech assistant Anthony Wilkins, it now has another staff vacancy.