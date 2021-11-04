Miguel Mitchell the latest to decommit
Vanderbilt's 2022 recruiting class continues to decrease in numbers as Oxford (Ala.) safety Miguel Mitchell became the third decommitment for the Commodores this week.
The three-star prospect originally committed to the Commodores back in late June during his official visit, but didn't announce his pledge until July 1st. He was Vandy's first defensive back pledge in the class at the time.
Mitchell had other notable offers from the likes of Wake Forest, Liberty, Army, Air Force, Memphis, and others.
He becomes the sixth decommitment for the Commodores in the 2022 class - joining Pinson Valley (Ala.) athlete BJ Diakite, Houston Co. (Ga.) cornerback Caleb Coley, McCallie (Tenn.) defensive back Kenzy Paul, Klein Oak (Tex.) defensive end Dorian Gates, and Wewahitchka (Fla.) linebacker Alex Williams.
Vanderbilt currently has 16 total commitments in the 2022 class that is currently ranked 45th nationally, according to Rivals.com.
