Junior wing Myles Stute will enter the portal after his third season with the Commodores.

In 2022-23, Stute averaged 8.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game while shooting 34.7% from the field and 36.1% from 3-point range.

The former Vanderbilt wing released a statement on Monday night.

"I would like to thank Vanderbilt University and the men's basketball program for the opportunity to be a student athlete these past three years. I also want to thank the city of Nashville for all the support and love it has showered on the Dores. It has been a privilege to play basketball in the SEC and I wish all my former teammates the very best as they compete in the NIT tournament. I will be rooting for them to bring home an NIT Championship."

"I have discussed my situation with my family and I've prayed on it. And today I've decided to enter my name in the transfer portal to find a new home that will allow me to grow as a basketball player, maximize my ability to support my teammates, and help my team win basketball games."

For the 6-foot-7 wing, it was a tale of two seasons.

As Vanderbilt exited non-conference play Stute was among the nation's leaders in 3-point percentage and was widely regarded as one of the Commodores' most consistent players after scoring in double figures in eight out of their 13 contests.

In conference play the junior scored in double figures in just five out of Vanderbilt's 21 league games and shot just 23-for-120 or 19.16% in league play.

Stute is still highly regarded as a shooter and has proven that he can be that along with a capable defender in a power-five league.

The forward will not play in Vanderbilt's NIT games and will look for a fresh start with two years of eligibility remaining.