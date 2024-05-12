Notre Dame CB transfer Micah Bell heading to Vanderbilt for offense
Vanderbilt has added another spring transfer commitment in former Notre Dame cornerback Micah Bell, whom the Commodores are recruiting as a slot wide receiver.
During his true freshman season with the Fighting Irish, Bell appeared in three games and went through Notre Dame's spring practice and Blue-Gold Game.
Bell was Notre Dame's backup nickelback and was lower on the depth chart at outside cornerback.
The former four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class will now switch sides and play offense for Vanderbilt, projecting to be a slot receiver in the Commodores' offensive scheme.
In high school, Bell was listed as an athlete and played safety, cornerback, running back, and returned kicks for his Houston (Tex.) Kinkaid squad.
With the addition of Bell, he joins offensive lineman Cade McConnell (Minnesota), Chase Mitchell (Liberty), and Steven Hubbard (UTEP), wide receiver Dariyan Wiley (Nevada) along with cornerback Mark Davis, Jr. (Southern Illinois) and safety Maurice Hampton, Jr. (LSU/Memphis) as spring transfer portal additions for the Commodores.
