Vanderbilt led 17-3 at half thanks to holding the ball for 18:24 and holding the Hokies to 86 yards. The Commodores' scores came on Diego Pavia's touchdown pass to Quincy Skinner, a Sedrick Alexander run and a Brock Taylor field goal.

But Pavia struck on the next drive and nearly helped the Commodores win the game in regulation. But kicker Brock Taylor missed a 43-yarder on the last play of regulation.

Drones threw for 322 yards and put Tech ahead for the first time on a 62-yard scoring strike to Ali Jennings with 4:22 to play.

Defensive lineman Zaylin Wood had a huge sack in overtime, setting up a fourth-and-13 in which backup quarterback Collin Schlee, subbing for the injured Kyron Drones, threw the ball out of the end zone on the game's final play.

Pavia threw the game-tying touchdown pass to Sedrick Alexander with 1:51 left, then, scored on a 3-yard run in overtime to put the Commodores ahead.

FIRST HALF

Vandy 1st drive: 11 plays-50 yards-6:33; field goal

On the game’s first play, Pavia runs for 20 but net of nothing thanks to a hold on first down. After four straight runs Pavia stopped for loss at the VU 35, forcing 3rd-and-13 but Pavia hits Skinner in single coverage for 31 to the VT 37, setting up Pavia for a first down run next. Sherrill fumbled end-around that could have gone for first down, setting up 3rd and 12. Pass to Skinner incomplete in tight coverage, setting up Taylor FG from 43, which is good by plenty.

Vanderbilt 3, VT 0

VT 1st drive: 8-25-4:24; interception.

3rd and 1 on first set of downs; Drones bulls easily for 4. On 3rd-and-2, Vanderbilt shows a 5-man front and stops Drones inches from first down. Tech goes for it and Drones pushes over center for 3 to midfield. Longwell comes free up the middle off a blitz and Seabrooks picks it and returns it 15 yards to the VT 33.

VU 3, VT 0

Vanderbilt 2nd: 7 plays, 27 yards, 4:09, touchdown

Gillespie for 4 on third-and-5 with room around right side. Vandy goes for it 4th and 1 from the VT and Vandy takes time out. Great play-fake by Pavia to Alexander; play gains 3 and easy 1st down to 15. End of 1st quarter. On 3rd-and-9 from the VT, Pavia hit Skinner with a terrific pass to the right side of the end zone for a score.Taylor PAT.

VU 10, VT 0

VT 2nd: 6 plays, 26 yards, 2:16, punt

First play, Patterson read pitch-right perfectly and stopped for a loss of 2. 3rd and 4 from BT 37, Cowan stops the play short but CJ Taylor, who tripped on a defender and inadvertently hit a tech player out of bounds, gives VT 15 and a first down. 3rd and 6 at Vandy 47, Fontenette and others blanketed a screen that never got there and forced a punt that went into the end zone.

VU 10, VT 0

Vanderbilt 3rd: 11-80-7:14; touchdown

Off play fake on the first play, Pavia hits Skinner for 23 and Skinner trips behind the defense at the VU 43. Pavia hits Sherrill on a come-back to set up 3rd and 3 at midfield. Pavia hits Skinner at the sticks for 4 and a a first down at the VT 46. Alexander hurdles a defender for a first down to the VT 35. On 2nd and 4, Pavia finds room left on a keeper for an easy first down to the Tech 20. Alexander finds lots of room left and breaks tackles to the Tech 7; first and goal. Alexander finds room off left guard and bulls his way through defenders for another score. Taylor PAT

VU 17, VT 0

VT 3rd: 13-44-4:21, field goal

Drones nearly picked by Taylor in 1st play; dropped it. Next play, Drones pressured, De’Rickey Wright drops an easy pick. Drones pass for first down to the VT 44 on 3rd down. Holding on next play sets up 1st and 20 from the VT 29. Screen between the hashes to lane goes for a 1st to the VU 42. 3rd and 1 1/2 from the VU 33, run left for a 1st to the 30. Tuten around left end on 1st and 10 for a first down to the 2 but comes back to the 29 for a hold. Zaylin Wood down, timeout on the field. Dump-off pass sets up 2nd and 15; Drones throws into traffic incomplete. 3rd and 15 from the 24. Short pass right to Lane, Fontenette reads it perfectly and drags him down for gain of 1. Love 40-yard FG.

VU 17, VT 3

Vanderbilt 4th: 2-minus-9-0:24, punt

Alexander for no gain. VT time out. Alexander over the middle for 2. VT time out. Pavia sacked for loss of 2. VT time out with 29 seconds left. Clean punt, fair catch at the Tech 32.

VU 17, VT 3

VT 4th: 3-minus-2-0:21 Clock at 24 seconds, 1st down at the VT 32. Vanderbilt with 6 DBs. Zunk sack but Capers throws Drones ground after the whistle; 15 yard penalty to the VU 40. 15 seconds left. Vanderbilt has everything covered and gets pressure and Drones throws it out of bounds. Holding on VT. 2nd and 20 from the VT 40. Vandy with 6 DBs and 3 deep safeties at midfield Zunk sack at the 27 ends the half.

VU 17, VT 3

SECOND HALF

VT 1st: 6-83-2:13; touchdown

Two short passes that Vanderbilt had covered, setting up 3rd-and-7. Drones to Lane with Wright in coverage for 26 to the VT 47. Drones has time and Lane finds a gaping hole in the secondary to the VU 24. Drones finds Brown open over the left hash but he drops it. Tuten finds a huge hole to the left and gets an easy 24-yard TD run. Love PAT.

VU 17, VT 10





VU 1st: 9-40-5:35; field goal

Pavia pass on first play tipped and nearly picked. Pavia option right, great read, cuts inside, rumbles inside midfield for gain of 27. 2nd-and-8, exchange fumbled, Pavia runs left and makes no gain out of potential big loss. 3rd-and-8 from VT 46, pass play, Pavia has time, finds room right and scrambles for 12 for a 1st at the VT 36. Alexander over center for 5. 2nd-and-5. Pavia drops back, can’t find a receiver, sacked at 42. 3rd-and-16, VT crowd loud. Alexander draw right, has room, gain to the 36. Taylor FG attempt from 54, delay of game, Vandy punts on 4th and 15, goes into end zone, duplicate number penalty on VT. Taylor FG from 53 is good.

VU 20, VT 10

VT 2nd: 3-7-1:49; punt

4-yard Tuten run sets up 3rd-and-5 at VT 29. Hight comes out of the game banged up. Drones finds nobody, runs out of time, scrambles right, big hit by Rinaldi with assist from Longwell to set up 4th and 3 from the 32. Hoskins fair catch at VU 21.

VU 20, VT 10

VU 2nd: 3-minus-3; punt 5:12 left in third quarter.

Pavia fumbles after RB exchange, lands on it for loss of 3. 2nd-and-13, Stowers wildcat QB, carry right, no room no gain. 3rd-and-13 from VU 18, Pavia misses a wide-open Stowers, wouldn’t have mattered; Castillo held. 4th-and-13 from VU 18; Mirco punt, FC made at VT 30.

VU 20, VT 10

VT 3rd: 7-50-2:57; field goal

Tuten run right, no room, loss of 1; Zunk tackle, Zunk hurt on the play. Drones hits Gosnell for 17, personal foul on Patterson for driving Drones to the ground. 1st-and-10 at VU 39. Gosnell gets behind defender, open down right sideline to the VU 13. Swing pass left to Tuten, run OOB at VU 13 by Russell for no gain. Quick pass left incomplete. 3rd-and-10 from VU 13, TO VT as play clock running down. Vandy looked unprepared at snap, but coverage holds up and Sydnor sacks Drones at the 20 for a loss of 7. Love field goal good from 38.

VU 20, VT 13

VU 3rd: 3-8-2:24; punt

Nate Johnson at QB. Handoff to Alexander for loss of 1. End of 3rd quarter. Nice throw left to Sherrill sets up 3rd-and-1 but Alexander stuffed for loss of 2, setting up Mirco punt. Vandy has return pinned inside 10 but lets him escape left and gain to the VT 24.

VT 4th: 7-76-2:58; touchdown

Drones scrambles, underhand flip to tight end for 9. 2nd-and-1 from 33, Drones finds open WR but drops it near midfield. 3rd-and-1, Drones fakes, Vandy bites, Drones up the middle to VT 46. Drones finds Gosnell downfield in single coverage to the Vandy 10. Capers stops Drones on run for loss of 5. Short run sets up 3rd-and-goal from 11. Drones pressured by Rinaldi but hits open Tuten to the left for TD. Love PAT ties it.

Tied at 20.

VU 4th: 5-44-2:24-punt

Alexander right for 1. Pavia play fake, rolls right, finds Stowers open in single coverage down right side to VT 33. Pavia keeper right for 4. Fake to Alexander, nowhere to go, swarmed in the backfield at the 31. 3rd-and-9 at VT 32, under 8 left, has time, Skinner open, hit him perfectly but he drops it. Taylor on for FG of 50, drills it but no play, false start on Castillo. Punt team on. Pooch punt caught by Carter at Tech 3.

Tied at 20.

VT 5th: 6-97-3:17

7:38 left, ball at 3. Pass right to Gosnell for 7. 2nd and 3; Drones keeper up the middle for 1st at 17. Strike to Stephen Gosnell at 37 for another 1st. Fake, keeper right, smothered by Patterson and Wood. 3rd-and-10, ball at 37, Carter beaten by 20 yards for an easy touchdown.

VT 27, VU 20

VU 5th 6-70-2:24; touchdown

Pavia to Sherill for 1st down to VU 47 on 2nd play. Pavia drops back, finds Founji open between the hashes to the VT 34. Pavia drops back, cuts back, gain to the 25. 2nd-and1, Tech offsides, 1st and 10 at VT 20. 2:01 left. Option left, cuts it inside, gains 5, pitches left to Newberry goes OOB at the 8. 1st and goal, 1:56 left. Pavia runs left, slings pass to Alexander sideways for 8-yard TD, play held up on review, Taylor PAT ties it at 27.

Tied at 27

VT 6th: 3-0-0:27; punt

Possession at the 25. Drones throws behind Jennings, Longwell in coverage. 2nd-and-10; Lots of time, swing pass to Tuten left but Taylor there to push OOB for no gain. 3rd and 10, 1:43 left, 4-man front, Wood and Outarra with pressure and Wright knocks it down and punt return by Hight to the VU 47.

Tied at 27

VU 6th: 5-27-1:24; missed FG

1:24 left. Pavia scrambles left to VT 46. Pavia fake pass scramble to 33. Alexander to 30 with 15 seconds left. Alexander left for 5 to the 25. Time out with 3 seconds left. Taylor pushes 43-yarder right.

OVERTIME

Vandy 1st: 4-25-TD

Stowers open near hash for 5. 2nd-and-5; Pavia keeper right, lots of room, falls to the 15. 1st-and-10, swing to Alexander, tightropes sideline to the 3. Pavia keeper right for TD.

VU 34, VT 27

VT 1st

Drones out. Second-down run to the 9. Patterson missed tackle, Longwell brings him down at the 7. 3rd-and-6 from 7, sacked at 13 by Wood.

FINAL: VU 34, VT 27