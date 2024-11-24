Quick thoughts: Vanderbilt vs Drake

Here's some thoughts on the Commodores coming up short to Drake.

Charleston, SC-- Vanderbilt fell to 6-1 on Sunday night in the Charleston Classic Championship.

It wasn't a bad weekend by any stretch, but Vanderbilt leaves without momentum

Vanderbilt finished its Charleston trip with a 2-1 record and a better rèsumè than when it got on the plane, but it doesn't leave champions like it could've with a better performance on Sunday.

"Obviously we did some good things, go 2-1 and have a good feel," Byington said. "This is a setback tonight."

Sunday's loss haults Vanderbilt's momentum, but doesn't severly hamper its rèsumè as a result of Drake's ranking of 90 in KenPom heading into the night. Sunday may hurt the computer numbers as Vanderbilt fell well short of the spread, but it isn't on the level of any of its midmajor losses last season.

Sunday was a good team playing like it and Vanderbilt failing to match that level, but it wasn't disaster.

Jason Edwards

Without Edwards, this game looks a lot different. It looks like an embarrassing blowout.

Vanderbilt's 6-foot-1 guard went for 24 points on Sunday night while often creating his own shots off the bounce.

Edwards is Vanderbilt's most talented off the dribble scorer since Scotty Pippen Jr. and showed it on Sunday. The North Texas transfer made plays in isolation, converted tough finishes around the rim and put Vanderbilt's offense on his back through some tough offensive stretches.

That was apparent early as Edwards opened the game with nine of Vanderbilt's first 13 points.

The key for Edwards will continue to be in determining what shot is a good one and what's a bad one. On Sunday Vanderbilt needed Edwards to be aggressive, though.

That's exactly what Edwards did.

Drake doing what it did to Vanderbilt on the interior is worrisome

That's perhaps the most challenging opponent that Vanderbilt has seen this season and looks to be a team that could really make some noise as the calendar flips to March.

At the very least, Ben McCollum's Drake team is the most fundamentally sound team that Vanderbilt has faced to this point.

Where it challenged Vanderbilt unexpectedly is concerning, though.

6-foot-8 Drake center Cam Manyawu went for a 18 points on 8-for-11 shooting on Sunday night while grabbing 11 rebounds.

Manyawu wasn't the only Drake player that did it on the glass on Sunday night, though. Vanderbilt was outrebounded 37-20 on Sunday and gave up 13 offensive rebounds.

"It's not even a size differential, we're actually the bigger team," Byington said. "We did a great job being physical in the first two games here and we didn't bring it tonight."

That was Vanderbilt's worst showing on the glass this season and it has now been outrebounded in five of its seven games. Drake won the rebounding battle in all three of its games in Charleston.

Drake also scored 59.25% of its points on Sunday in the paint.

A stat like that is concerning, although Vanderbilt hasn't had to pay for its lack of size much throughout the year.

It certainly did on Sunday against an undersized group, though.

Drake wasn't going to beat itself, Vanderbilt had to win this game

Ben McCollum's team is too experienced to throw a game like that away. On Sunday it didn't and Vanderbilt didn't do enough to beat it.

The Commodores shot just 4-for-21 from 3-point range and 18-for-24 from the free throw line on Sunday while turning it over 15 times and allowing Drake to score 19 points off of those turnovers.

"You just saw multiple guys take it on their shoulders," Byington said. "We gotta do this thing as a team."

Vanderbilt's offense on Sunday is not going to win a game like this.

Vanderbilt's gotta get more from some of its go-to guys than it did Sunday

Edwards stepped up on Sunday with 26 points, but needed some help. The 6-foot-1 guard was Vanderbilt's lone double-figure scorer.

Tyler Nickel went scoreless, AJ Hoggard went 4-for-12 and Vanderbilt's bigs combined for four points. That won't win many games.

It certainly didn't on Sunday.