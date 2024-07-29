The 6-foot-3, 225-pound prospect displayed his skill set in front of Vanderbilt coaches during a camp on Thursday, earning an offer in the process and quickly taking advantage of his latest opportunity.

A 41-inch vertical, 11-foot broad jump, a wing span that measures nearly 7-feet, and a 4.58 in the 40-yard dash...impressive numbers associated with rising 2025 edge rusher George Okorie , who now calls himself a Vanderbilt commitment.

The Nigerian native has hit the summer camp circuit with PPI Recruits, a program founded by Brandon Collier that takes international talent and puts them in front of college coaches across the United States with the chances of earning scholarships and playing at the college level.

Okorie has put in impressive performances throughout the summer, earning offers from Charlotte and Western Kentucky before making his way to West End this past week.

A raw talent, Okorie has only been playing football for less than a year, but with his combination of size and measurements has been able to adjust to the game rather quickly and now Vanderbilt will hope to mold him into an SEC-caliber talent.

Okorie was extremely impressed with his visit and camp experience with Vanderbilt and is excited about his opportunity with the Commodores.

"I love the coaching staff," Okorie told VandySports.com. "You can tell they really care about you on and off the field. The players on the team gave me a lot of advice on how to be better. They treated me like family already, I love that. That shows how much they care about one of their own."

Okorie becomes the 9th overall commitment for Vanderbilt in their 2025 class. He is the sixth defensive pledge for the Commodores, joining edge rusher Zion Lawson, linebacker Josiah Broxton, and defensive backs Cayden Daniels, Vanzale Hinton, and Carson Lawrence.