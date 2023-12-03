Sacha Washington's 33 points lead Vanderbilt past Louisiana Tech
A career-high 33 points for Sacha Washington led Vanderbilt to a win over Louisiana Tech, 71-63.
Despite a late first-half run, the Commodores weren't able to gain much separation. The first half between Vanderbilt and Louisiana Tech was a game of runs.
The first quarter consisted of consistent scoring, unlike the second quarter. Vanderbilt went on a 7-0 scoring run over the course of two minutes and thirty-five seconds. After their run midway through the second quarter, the Commodores were held scoreless.
The drought lasted two minute and fifty seconds.
The Commodores secured a 30-26 lead at halftime. Sacha Washington had 19 first half points.
After a closer first half, Vanderbilt came out in the third quarter shooting the ball well. It shot 52.9% from the field and hit 50% from three.
The Commodores hit four three-pointers in the third quarter after only hitting one in the first half.
After a solid third quarter of scoring, Vanderbilt held on to its lead and took down Louisiana Tech, 71-63.
Three quick takes
Sacha Washington dominates the day, scores career high
Sacha Washington made her post presence known. The forward registered for 19 of Vanderbilt's 30 first half points. She continued her impressive outing in the second half.
Washington finished the day with 33 points. Not only did she have a strong offensive performance, but the defense was there as well. Washington stripped away 8 steals and pulled down 6 rebounds.
Ball movement was key
The Commodores ball movement was big in their victory today. Louisiana Tech showed a zone defense that Vanderbilt read well.
Vanderbilt compiled 22 assists today, surpassing its average of 17 assists per game. The Commodores also used their size as an advantage and did a good job moving it inside.
They registered 48 points in the paint this afternoon.
Vanderbilt's scoring improved in the second half
After a first half where the scoring was inconsistent, Vanderbilt found itself in a regular scoring rhythm in the second half.
In the first half, the Commodores shot 40.6% from the floor and only 10% from three-point range, making just one of their 10 attempts.
In the second half, Vanderbilt finished 48.5% from the floor and 33.3% from three, completing four more three-pointers than it did in the first half.