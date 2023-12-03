A career-high 33 points for Sacha Washington led Vanderbilt to a win over Louisiana Tech, 71-63.

Despite a late first-half run, the Commodores weren't able to gain much separation. The first half between Vanderbilt and Louisiana Tech was a game of runs.

The first quarter consisted of consistent scoring, unlike the second quarter. Vanderbilt went on a 7-0 scoring run over the course of two minutes and thirty-five seconds. After their run midway through the second quarter, the Commodores were held scoreless.

The drought lasted two minute and fifty seconds.



The Commodores secured a 30-26 lead at halftime. Sacha Washington had 19 first half points.

After a closer first half, Vanderbilt came out in the third quarter shooting the ball well. It shot 52.9% from the field and hit 50% from three.

The Commodores hit four three-pointers in the third quarter after only hitting one in the first half.

After a solid third quarter of scoring, Vanderbilt held on to its lead and took down Louisiana Tech, 71-63.