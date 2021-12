Savion Riley commits to Vanderbilt

Riley, who was committed to Duke until Dec. 12--days after coach David Cutcliffe announced his retirement--is expected to be a defensive back at Vanderbilt.

Riley becomes the 23rd commitment in the Commodores' 2022 class, and the fifth defensive back in the class, joining Trudell Berry of Baytown (Tex.) Lee, Quince Orchard (Md.) safety Steven Sannieniola, cornerback Quantaves Gaskins out of Hapeville Charter (Ga.), and Jeffrey Ugo out of George Ranch (Tex.).