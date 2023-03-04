RJ Austin hit two home runs to put Vanderbilt close, and RJ Screck’s ninth-inning sacrifice fly scored Calvin Hewet t for the winning run, as Vanderbilt beat Maryland, 8-7, in the Cambria College Classic at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn., on Saturday.

Austin hit his first two career home runs, while Enrique Bradfield Jr. also homered and added a game-tying single in the ninth. Those two led the Commodores with two hits each.

Reliever Nick Maldonado pitched a perfect ninth for his first win this season. The Commodores, who lost Friday to Nebraska in the same event, moved to 7-4 while Maryland dropped to 4-6.

Vanderbilt led 5-1 after two innings, but the Terrapins plated five runs in the top of the fifth off starter Hunter Owen, who threw 95 pitches in his five-plus innings.

Vandy got one in the bottom of the inning on Austin’s second home run, but Maryland’s Nick Lorusso homered off Commodore reliever Andrew Dutkanych in the seventh to give Maryland the lead again.

In the ninth, Jack Bulger led off with a walk, Hewett dropped down a bit single, Bradfield singled up the middle and after Austin was intentionally walked, Schreck hit a fly ball to left to score the game-winner.

Vanderbilt faces Minnesota (0-9) on Sunday night in its final game of the event. Three of the Gophers’ losses have come by one run.