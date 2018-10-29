NASHVILLE – Vanderbilt senior Justin Skule has been named Southeastern Conference Offensive Lineman of the Week following the Commodores’ impressive offensive performance against Arkansas, the league office announced Monday.

The offensive tackle had a pivotal blocking role in three of Vanderbilt’s four rushing touchdowns during Saturday’s 45-31 road win against the Razorbacks. While playing 72 offensive snaps, Skule contributed two pancake blocks and allowed zero hurries or sacks of VU quarterback Kyle Shurmur.

Skule had key blocks on all three of Ke’Shawn Vaughn’s rushing touchdowns. Vaughn ended the game with 172 rushing yards, the most by a Commodore in SEC play since Lew Thomas ran for 173 yards versus Auburn in 2001.

Vaughn, who was a nominee for SEC Offensive Player of the Week, became the first Commodore back with three rushing touchdowns in a game since Ralph Webb tallied three scores against Ole Miss in 2016. He ranks sixth in the SEC with 667 rushing yards and has a 6.8-yard rushing average, tops in the league.

In the win over Arkansas, the VU offensive attack produced 442 total yards, 250 rushing yards and the team’s highest point production in a SEC road game since 1971.

Skule, a three-year starter, becomes Vanderbilt’s first SEC Player of the Week recipient this year. The Clifton, Va., native is the first Commodore to earn offensive lineman of the week honors since Bruno Reagan did so following VU’s win against Tennessee in the 2017 regular season finale.