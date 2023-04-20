Vanderbilt had five signees from Texas in the 2023 class, and the Commodores continue to recruit the Lone Star State. In the 2024 class, the Commodores have turned their attention to Texas safety Dontae Carter, and he is excited about his new offer from the SEC.

“The Vanderbilt offer was good. I was on the phone with Coach Howell and Coach Thompson, and we just chopped it up about everything. They talked to me about being developed there with a good coaching staff,” said Carter.

“Man, what I like about (Vanderbilt) is that I can seriously further my education and play football. That’s a win-win. I love having the chance to play in the SEC. It is something that I’ve always dreamed about man, and I’m making it happen.”