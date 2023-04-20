Texas safety talks Vanderbilt offer and more
Vanderbilt had five signees from Texas in the 2023 class, and the Commodores continue to recruit the Lone Star State. In the 2024 class, the Commodores have turned their attention to Texas safety Dontae Carter, and he is excited about his new offer from the SEC.
“The Vanderbilt offer was good. I was on the phone with Coach Howell and Coach Thompson, and we just chopped it up about everything. They talked to me about being developed there with a good coaching staff,” said Carter.
“Man, what I like about (Vanderbilt) is that I can seriously further my education and play football. That’s a win-win. I love having the chance to play in the SEC. It is something that I’ve always dreamed about man, and I’m making it happen.”
Carter hasn’t visited Vanderbilt, but he hopes to visit Vanderbilt this summer. He’s also got several schools that are interested in his services.
“I’m going up there in the summer, and I am looking forward to set up an official visit. Right now for officials, I’m thinking just Vanderbilt. I am still going to talk to my parents about everything and stuff like that,” said Carter.
“Florida, Missouri, Utah State, Arkansas, UT-San Antonio, and Baylor are others showing the most interest.”
Carter set the Steele school record for interceptions as a junior as he finished with seven interceptions on the year.
“Vanderbilt likes my length speed and ball skills. They like me at free safety and corner,” said Carter.
The 6-foot-2 and 170-pound safety would like to make a decision this summer before his senior season.