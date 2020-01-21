We round out our 27-man VandyBoys' All-Decade team with the pitchers who didn't make our five-man rotation.

Reliever Brian Miller had a great career at VU. (Vanderbilt athletics)

Chris Mahaffey, New York Dore and I all went about picking our pitching staff different ways. I went with what I thought represented the remaining pitchers who had the best careers, while the other two went with players who best fit particular roles.

Closer

Chris Lee's pick: Brian Miller Miller was never dominant or flashy, and if I had to pick one season of one closer for my team, it would be Tyler Brown and not Miller. But no reliever in the Corbin era has put together a better three-year body of work than Miller, who had a 2.32 ERA over 159 2/3 innings while fanning 134 against just 37 strikeouts, and that’s what I’m trying to reward with my team. Miller posted ERAs of 1.58 and 1.93 the last two years and holds the school’s career record with 26 saves. He saved 16 games during Vanderbilt’s dominant 2013 campaign—that was a school record until Brown broke it last year—and added five more during the national title season of 2014. Chris Mahaffey: Tyler Brown Dominant. Can stretch out if needed. Mental toughness beyond compare and the right pulse for the high leverage situations. New York Dore: Tyler Brown Tyler Brown’s freshman year was not impeccable; however, his sophomore year darn nearly was. He enters his junior year as a consensus All-American with a 4-6 record, 17 saves and his sights set on Brian Miller’s career saves record. No one is tougher than TB, and his pinpoint control makes his average-plus to plus fastball and slider play up to plus-plus. His adjusted component ERA of 1.45 in 2019 was the second best number of the decade for qualifying pitchers (Adam Ravanelle’s 1.40 in 2014).

Rest of staff

Consensus picks: Grayson Garvin, Brian Miller, Kevin ZIomek, Walker Buehler Picked by two of us: Jordan Sheffield, Patrick Raby Picked by one of us: Will Clinard, Taylor Hill, Ben Bowden, Phil Pfeifer, Mason Hickman

Grayson Garvin

Chris Lee: It’s hard to believe the 2011 Southeastern Conference pitcher of the Year didn’t make my five-man pitching rotation, and here’s why: 112 2/3 of Garvin’s 182 1/3 innings came in ’11. Of course, his 2010 season (36 IP, 1.25 ERA, 38 Ks and 10 BBs) was also pretty good. Chris Mahaffey and New York Dore included Garvin in their five-man starting rotation, and discussed them here.

Brian Miller

Chris Lee: I discussed Miller in the closer's section above. Chris Mahaffey: Good luck hitting the frisbees he throws. New York Dore: While his fellow closers had singular dominant seasons, Brian Miller was Mr. Consistency, particularly in his sophomore and junior tours. With a devastating frisbee slider, darting two-seam fastball and underrated four-seamer, Miller confounded bats as a setup man and eventual closer. He’ll also be remembered for popping the question after getting a ring of his own; however, he makes his spot on this list on merit.

Kevin Ziomek

Chris Lee: Ziomek had two outstanding years and one bad one. He posted a 1.59 ERA over 45 1/3 innings as a freshman reliever and a 2.12 mark over 119 innings as a 2013 weekend starter. That last season was legit: Ziomek's component ERA this season was a 1.87 and he gave up just 1.11 runners per inning. Chris Mahaffey: I was searching for another left and it came down to a few names with Ziomek edging the others based off of success in the bullpen (FR year). Good athleticism and strength. New York Dore discussed Ziomek with the starting pitchers.

Walker Buehler

Chris Lee and Chris Mahaffey put Buehler among their starters. New York Dore: Nobody puts Buehler in the corner. As noted by Mahaffey in his starting rotation, it was likely an unhealthy junior year that prevented Walker Buehler from being a truly dominant arm atop these lists and the 2015 draft. He entered that year as the consensus best prospect, ahead of both Dansby Swanson and Carson Fulmer. Those projections have proven true as he chases David Price for “most successful MLB alum of the Corbin era.” As a collegian, Corbin had the luxury of sitting him in midweek duty as a freshman and sophomore, and in that sometimes underrated in difficulty role, he just racked up the wins, finishing 21-7 with 1 save in his career. His adjusted component ERAs of 4.48, 3.09 and 3.88 probably underrate how good his stuff was.

Drake Fellows

Chris Lee: Fellows didn't have outstanding numbers--3.87 ERA, 263 innings--and probably had his ERA adversely affected by One Bad Inning more than anyone on our team. HIs 2018 season was one of the most hard-luck ones I've covered; Vanderbilt left him in too long on several occasions, mostly due to having a pitching staff that wasn't up to par with some of its others, and 2.76 component ERA was significantly lower than his actual 3.92, and frankly a lot more indicative of how well he pitched. Fellows dropped off as a junior (a 4.09 ERA thanks to 1.50 runners per inning). However, Fellows learned after the season that he was battling cancer, and I have to wonder if that affected his performance. His most significant performance as a Commodore came when Fellows threw seven innings of one-run ball to beat Louisville in the College World Series opener. New York Dore: My last spot is a tough one. I’m drawn to the dominance and stuff of Tyler Beede, whose Sophomore season was one of pure success; however, when looking at the full body of work, I have to go to the sometimes maddening toughness of Drake Fellows. Fellows didn’t have the stuff or pro projection of Beede, and both were prone to slight fits of control issues. While Beede distinguished himself with greater ability to put people away, Fellows’ greatest feature was the ability to come back and escape the jams he put himself into. As a result, he finished his three years of weekend starting with a 22-8 record, with 1 save. His adjusted Component ERAs were 3.48, 2.86 and 4.10, respectively (contrast with Beede’s 5.55, 3.01 and 3.96).

Jordan Sheffield

Chris Lee: Sheffield pitched in relief in 2015, where it wasn't always pretty (free pass rate of 19 percent, 1.48 runners per inning) but because he was tough to square up, the results (2.85 ERA in 60 IP) were good. Sheffield refined has game as a sophomore (11 percent free passes) and remained tough to hit (3.01 ERA, 0.7 percent home run rate) in becoming Vandy's Friday night starter before turning pro. Chris Mahaffey: Live, electric arm. As many on my list, experience as both a reliever and starter. Fastball can touch upper 90s and breaking ball is solid.

Patrick Raby

Chris Lee: I had Raby as one of my five starters and discussed him there. New York Dore: Pat Raby is the GOAT in a handful of statistical categories, including all time wins at 32-11 with one save. Raby was the only four-year starting pitcher of the Corbin era, building up solid conventional numbers in each season. His adjusted Component ERAs and some control-oriented stats demonstrate that his best work was early, with aCERAs of 1.66, 2.81, 4.81 and 4.52. A little bit of health tweaks are suspected to have impacted his junior year, in particular, but he delivered on the wins throughout his career and has earned a significant spot on my roster.

Will Clinard

New York Dore: Although I’ve succumbed to the temptation to fill my staff with additional starters, I feel the need to at least put one “Flex” guy on my roster. "The Weatherman" Will Clinard was never a starter, never truly a back-end guy. You brought him in when you needed him and could get a couple outs or four innings. His sophomore and junior years were dominant, with a combined adjusted Component ERA of around 3.00 over 83 innings. He also helped close the door on Vanderbilt’s first Omaha berth.

Taylor Hill

Chris Lee: Hill had ERA of 4.60, 5.05 and 4.46 his first three years. But this were during the three most favorable offensive seasons since Corbin has been in Nashville, and if you adjust them to a "normal" run-scoring environment, they become 4.14, 4.90 and 3.78. Hill's senior year was terrific: 92 strikeouts, just 26 walks and 99 innings of a 2.73 ERA.

Ben Bowden

Chris Mahaffey: Physically-imposing lefty who can close or stretch out with a three pitch mix.

Phil Pfeifer

Chris Mahaffey: A good mix of pitches that are solid or better. The fastball can touch mid-90s. Easily fills in the role as long relief, setup, or even spot starter.



Mason Hickman

New York Dore: While it remains to be seen whether Mason Hickman’s transition for good to elite stuff from his freshman to sophomore year will hold true in his draft year, particularly as he moves from a largely flex and midweek role to the Friday or Saturday starter slot, but it is undeniable that he finished in 2019 one of the greatest pitching seasons of the Corbin era. He lowered his adjusted Component ERA from 4.30 in 74.1 innings to a whopping 1.88 in 96.2 innings, all while dramatically increasing his whiff ratios and reducing hard contact. A combination of pinpoint control and a high spin rate, together with an above average off speed offering have turned him into one of the two or three best returning strikeout pitchers in America.