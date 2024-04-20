Here are three quick takes from a big series at Hawkins Field.

Vanderbilt bounced back from its brutal weekend at Texas A&M with a series win against Florida that consisted of a 10-5 win on Thursday, a thrilling 5-2 win on Friday night and a controversial loss on Saturday.

What Vanderbilt had done at home before Saturday is remarkable

Saturday's series-ending loss was almost stunning in a way.

Vanderbilt had been nearly invincible until the finale of this weekend's series at home. The Commodores had won 17-straight at Hawkins Field and had not there lost since its Feb. 25 matchup with Gonzaga.

That 17-game mark is thought to be the most in program history. Eight of those 17 games were against Southeastern Conference opponents.

That's saying something considering the context of what Tim Corbin has done in his tenure at this place.

A steak like that is an incredible testament to what has been built here. Just because it ended on Saturday doesn't make it any less impressive.

Saturday also shouldn't cloud the feeling significantly coming out of what was generally a good weekend for Corbin's team.

Vanderbilt's defense was much better than it had been

Not only did Corbin's team not make an error the entire weekend. It also made some exceptional plays that helped it secure a series win to bounce back from what happened in College Station.

None were more exceptional than Jonathan Vastine's game ending putout on Thursday night where he ranged to his right and put an off-balance throw within reach for RJ Austin, who scooped it up to save at least one run and secure game one of the series.

That was one of a few other good ones including Davis Diaz' barehand play that same night.

This team doesn't seem to have the makings of an excellent defensive one, but it does have the potential to do things in the field like it did this weekend.

Austin was much better at first, Vastine looked like himself out there and the rest of Vanderbilt's guys did just enough.

Corbin's group wasn't as sharp as some of his previous ones have shown to be this time of year, but it was good enough to avoid any serious issues as a result of its defense.

Sunday's fallout

When Corbin says that he saw something for the first time, it's a story.

That was the case on Saturday as he reflected on JD Thompson's ejection that was a result of a foreign substance.

"I think that was a first," Corbin said. "Chalk it up."

Corbin did not have many specifics on what exactly Thompson was using that got him ejected but confirmed that his ejection was due to a "foreign substance" and Thompson rubbing his forearm. The Vanderbilt coach also added that Florida's coaching staff pointed out the issue which sparked the umpires to look into it and to eventually contact the league office.

The SEC protocol for a situation like Thompson's is generally a four-game suspension that would put him out through next weekend's series with Mississippi State.

That paired with the uncertainty surrounding what exactly Thompson was punished for having makes his future just that; uncertain. Perhaps the suspension from the league could be all the Vanderbilt starter gets, perhaps there could be an internal look into what he was caught with that causes him to be out longer or maybe the situation won't be as serious as it looks on the surface.

Uncertainty also surrounds Vanderbilt freshman Ethan McElvain, who left Saturday's game before facing a batter as a result of what Corbin cited as a back injury.

Corbin noted that McElvain was already warming up before Thompson's ejection and that he didn't feel as if it had an effect on his back issue.

If either has to miss time, it feels as if Vanderbilt will need some of its touted pitching depth to step up moving forward.

Carter Holton was excellent this weekend which feels like a quick fix.

Devin Futrell charted pitches and played catch on Saturday so it looks as if he'll be an option moving forward. Vanderbilt will need more than him to step up, though.

After the depth that it has proven to have it feels as if that isn't an unreasonable expectation.