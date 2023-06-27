Three-star CB Alvin Williamson Jr. commits to Vanderbilt
The Commodores added some explosive defensive firepower to the roster this week, landing a commitment from Alvin Williamson Jr., an intriguing three-star cornerback from Steele (Tex.) in the class of 2024.
Williamson announced that he was officially a Commodore after stopping by West End for a visit this past weekend, announcing his commitment over social media.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound recruit out of Cibolo, TX. sat down with VandySportsDotCom to go in-depth on his interest in the Commodores following his visit to West End.
Williamson said that his visit to Vanderbilt was amazing and what stood out most to him was the honesty and the overall pride everybody has for the Commodores' program.
Williamson said that the Commodores have been involved in his recruitment for about a month as he connected with Vanderbilt defensive coordinator Nick Howell and defensive backs coach Dan Jackson.
In addition to being excellent coaches, Williamson said that what he likes about the Commodores' coaches is that they are great people and he can relate to them.
After stopping by West End to visit with Vanderbilt this past weekend, Williamson said he had no more visits scheduled.
Williamson chose Vanderbilt over 14 other opportunities, including a few notable Power Five opportunities.
On top of the Commodores, Williamson also held significant offers from Oregon State, Texas Tech and Utah State.
