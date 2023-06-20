The Commodores added some major defensive firepower to the roster, landing a commitment from in-state cornerback Jaren Sensabaugh , an intriguing three-star recruit out of Ensworth (Tenn.) that was on an official with Vanderbilt this past weekend.

The three-star cornerback became a top option for the Commodores after impressing at Vandy's June 14th Elite Camp, where he earned an offer from the staff and returned to West End this past weekend.

After a collarbone injury shortened his junior season at Knoxville Catholic, Sensabaugh had been impressing at various camps this summer, earning offers from Duke and NC State. He was scheduled to take an official visit with the Wolfpack before announcing his pledge with the Commodores on Tuesday.

Sensabaugh recently clocked 4.61 seconds in the 40-yard dash NC State's camp. He also had a 31.6-inch vertical jump.

Sensabaugh's father, Gerald, is from East Tennessee and played his college ball at East Tennessee State and North Carolina while playing seven years in the NFL with the Jaguars and Cowboys.

He becomes the 11th overall commitment in Vanderbilt's 2024 class and the second cornerback pledge, joining Northwestern (Fla.) product Guylijah Theodule.