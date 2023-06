"It was amazing," Raymond said of Vanderbilt. "I love it there. Coach (AJ) Blazek is amazing. He feels like family."

His announcement came on the heels of his weekend official visit with the Commodores.

On Sunday, Lake Mary (Fla.) offensive lineman Joshua Raymond became the latest commitment for Vanderbilt's 2024 class.

The 6-foot-4, 263-pound prospect chose Vanderbilt over the likes of South Florida, Kansas, Liberty, Marshall, FIU, and others.

Raymond initially picked up an offer from the Commodores back on April 3rd and is being recruited as a guard along the offensive line.

The Lake Mary, Florida native becomes the second commitment from their official visit weekend, joining defensive end Simeon Boulware.

With both in the fold, Vanderbilt now has seven total commitments in their 2024 recruiting class that currently ranks 41st nationally.

