Truedell Berry commits to Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt has landed a commitment from Truedell Berry , a cornerback from Baytown (Tex.) Lee High School

Berry, a two-star rated corner, was committed to Marshall for nearly six months until the first weekend of December, when he de-committed following his official visit to Vanderbilt.

The Commodores plan to use Berry as a defensive back.

As a senior, Berry tallied 26 catches for 380 yards and six touchdowns while also recording an interception on defense.

Berry becomes the 20th commitment in Vanderbilt's 2022 recruiting class and the third defensive back - joining Quince Orchard (Md.) safety Steven Swannienola and Hapeville Charter (Ga.) cornerback Quantaves Gaskins.

Vanderbilt also had former TCU cornerback commit Jadais Richard and Utah cornerback pledge Jeffrey Ugo on campus for official visits this past weekend.