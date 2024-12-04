Tyler Nickel expecting harsh welcome in return to Virginia Tech

Nashville, TENN--Wednesday night will mark a homecoming for Vanderbilt wings Tyler Nickel and MJ Collins. Vanderbilt travels to Blacksburg on Wednesday to face off against Virginia Tech in the ACC/SEC Challenge. Nickel and Collins both transferred from Virginia Tech to Vanderbilt this offseason and played significant roles for the Hokies last season. Nickel doesn't feel as if the Hokie fans in attendance will greet them with smiles, though.

Nickel makes his return to Virginia Tech on Wednesday. (Photo by ESPN)

"I’m not expecting a warm reception for me or MJ," Nickel told Vandysports over the summer, "but we’re definitely excited about that game." Nickel and Collins were two of the six players that left Virginia Tech last season as a mass exodus of sorts. That's string of departures as a whole, not necessarily Nickel and Collins', have been speculated to have been related to Virginia Tech's lack of basketball funding. Nickel averaged 8.8 points per game last season while Collins threw in 7.4 points a night. Virginia Tech has struggled to replace the pair as well as the four other transfers and is ranked 233rd in the NET as a result. What Virginia Tech can't have taken away from it as a result of a losing season is its atmosphere, though. Nickel remembers that fondly. "At Tech it’s a little more intimate, smaller arena," Nickel said. "Usually known as a football schools, but then you get in there and it’s packed and everybody gets to jump to the Enter Sandman and all that so that’s a different vibe but a really cool one."

MJ Collins spent two seasons at Virginia Tech. (Photo by Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)