Vanderbilt adds UTEP wing Keonte Kennedy

Kennedy, a three-star prospect coming out of Westlake (Tex.) high school began his career at Xavier, where he appeared in 22 games for the Musketeers during the 2018-19 season.

Following a trip to West End, former UTEP wing Keonte Kennedy announced his commitment to Vanderbilt on Saturday which means the Commodores have now filled their available scholarship spots heading into the 2022-23 season.

After one year at Xavier, Kennedy transferred to UTEP, where he sat out the 2019-20 season due to transfer rules.

During the 2020-21 season, Kennedy started all 24 games for the Miners and averaged 8.6 points (3rd on team), 5.9 rebounds (2nd on team), and 1.3 steals (2nd on team).

After missing the first 15 games of league play in the 2021-22 season with an ankle injury, Kennedy returned to play in 19 games for UTEP, starting 16 of those. He averaged 14.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game upon his return.

Kennedy is listed at 6-foot-5, 180-pounds on UTEP's official roster and is someone that can play shooting guard and small forward for the Commodores. He is a graduate transfer that will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Kennedy becomes the second transfer portal addition for the Commodores this offseason after UC Davis point guard Ezra Manjon announced his pledge back on April 18th.