National Christian Academy (Md.) defensive tackle Terion Sugick has announced his Top 5 schools on Wednesday via Twitter and the Commodores find themselves among the top suitors.

The three-star prospect made his first trip to West End back in January and is impressed with what not only the football program, but university have to offer.

"Vandy is among my top because of the high academics," Sugick told VandySports.com back in January. "The relationships that I've built with the coaching staff since I've been offered is fantastic. They treat me like I'm one of their own and it's nothing but love every time me and my man Coach (Jovan) Haye talk."

Tennessee, Florida, Wake Forest, and Maryland are the other schools that make up his top schools.