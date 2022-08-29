NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Vanderbilt Stadium will now be known as FirstBank Stadium, the university announced at a Monday press conference.

“It is with great optimism and a proud sense of community pride that Vanderbilt announces a 10-year partnership with First Bank,” Vanderbilt athletic director Candice Lee said.

VandySports first reported Vanderbilt was seeking a naming-rights deal on Nov. 2, 2021.

The agreement, Lee said, also includes a comprehensive multimedia partnership, sponsorship of student internships and a partnership with speaker series with Owen Graduate Business School.

Lee declined to disclose financial terms of the deal.

“It’s an indication of where this program is headed,” Vanderbilt football coach Vanderbilt football coach Clark Lea said, when asked about what that meant for his football program.

First Bank president Chris Holmes said the partnership talks started within the last year.

Holmes also announced the bank will donate $500,000 to Vanderbilt for Tennessee-based athletes pursuing degree in finance.