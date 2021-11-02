Vanderbilt is selling naming rights for its football stadium

VandySports.com has attained a copy of a document soliciting stadium naming rights for Vanderbilt Stadium, the venue in which it has played football for a century.

According to the document we obtained, Vanderbilt is working with Independent Sports and Entertainment (ISE) to sell naming rights to the stadium.

The proposal is already privately being circulated.

According to the document, the brand partner will have the ability to brand the following assets:

- Composite logo and IP

- External and internal signage venue

- Digital and social media messaging

- Ticketing and hospitality;

- Experiental access and facility usage

- Radio and print materials

- The alumni association/Vanderbilt campus life

- Product and service integration

Vanderbilt is in the middle of the Vandy United campaign, which was announced this year. The goal of the campaign is to raise $300 million for new athletics facilities and/or renovation to old facilities.

That includes a new indoor practice facility for football, a new facility in the south (closed) end zone and a basketball operations center, premium football seating in the north (open) end zone and renovations to McGugin Center, where athletics offices and the weight room are located.

Vanderbilt Stadium, which opened in 1922, has not seen a major renovation since 1981.