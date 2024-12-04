Vanderbilt believes it has struck gold with quarterback signee Jack Elliott

Vanderbilt quarterback commit Jack Elliott 's only reported power-five offer came from Lea and his staff, but Lea feels as if he and his staff have struck gold.

"Certainly some physical similarities, some mentality similarities," Lea said of the comparison between Elliott and Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia. "Hopefully, he's able to come in here and do some of the things Diego was able to do."

Elliott came on to Vanderbilt's radar as a result of his head coach at Mt. Carmel and former Northern Illinois quarterback Jordan Lynch making a call to on Elliott's behalf. Lynch was recruited to Northern Illinois by Kill and played under him as well as two other head coaches there.

When Lynch made the call on Elliott's behalf, that meant something to Lea.

"I think it was that call that really got us moving on Jack," Lea said. "When Jordan stood on the table for him we were excited to take him in."

Elliott provided some proof of his ability in his senior season as he won his third-consecutive state championship and threw for 1,100 yards throughout the playoffs.

The Vanderbilt quarterback signee still feels he's got more to prove, though.

"He’s scrappy, fast, physical chip on the shoulder player that really fits our system," Lea said. "We think he's got a great future ahead and fits our system well."