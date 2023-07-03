For Samford transfer Jayden Davis , that was making a childhood dream come true.

In an era defined by NIL, some things still transcend it.

Davis has had his eyes set on Vanderbilt ever since he was a kid.

"I always grew up coming to camps and games, so ever since I was young I’ve always wanted the chance to play for Vanderbilt," said the rising sophomore. "It has been my dream since I was young."

It wasn't just a childhood dream that led Davis back towards his middle Tennessee roots, it was also the program's culture.

"I chose Vanderbilt because it seems like a family. Everyone plays for each other and the program," said the Samford transfer. "My perception from the outside was that this team was something special and something I wanted to be apart of. The fans are amazing and it always has a good reputation of winning."

The newest Vanderbilt commit seems to fit that culture, as well.

"I would describe my game as hard nosed and passionate for winning. Whatever it takes to win, I will try to do," said Davis.

Davis also described himself as "a team player who loves to see teammates succeed."

On the field, the new Vanderbilt infielder has the inside track for early playing time because of a successful freshman campaign that included him hitting .358 behind a 37-game hitting streak.

Davis also hit nine home runs, had an OBP of .452 and a .994 OPS while slugging .542.

The Samford transfer hopes that playing time comes at second base but knows none of it will be given.

"I am going in to try and play second base, and I’m going to work hard every single day to earn the chance to play."

Vanderbilt added another bat on Sunday, but this one is more than baseball. It's fate.

The Vanderbilt baseball brand is still alive and well, the climate of college sports has changed but some things never do.



