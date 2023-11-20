Vanderbilt's women shot 59% from the field, beating Alabama State, 88-42 in Memorial Gym in Nashville, Tenn., on Monday afternoon. The Commodores start the season 5-0 for the second-straight year. Vanderbilt started out shooting from a high level from all areas of the floor. It finished the first quarter converting on all four of its 3-point attempts. The Commodores also piled up 36 first quarter points while shooting 82% from the floor. This was the most points they have scored in a quarter this season. Vanderbilt did not produce nearly as much offense in the second quarter. The halftime score was 44-18, only scoring eight second quarter points, but by halftime, Shea Ralph had played every player available. The last time Vanderbilt started 5-0 in back-to-back seasons came in the 2003-04 and 2004-05 seasons.

Sacha Washington's 24 points leads Vanderbilt to a win. (Vanderbilt athletics)

Three quick takes Completely took advantage of turnovers Something that Shea Ralph touched on was that she wanted her team to score more points off of turnovers. Today, the Commodores did just that. In the first half, Vanderbilt forced 17 turnovers which led to 26 points off of turnovers. The Commodores averaged 19.3 turnovers per game to go with 20 points off of turnovers. This afternoon, Vanderbilt finished the game by with 25 forced turnovers and scored 35 points off of those turnovers. Four of those turnovers were steals by Jordyn Cambridge. Cambridge came into the contest averaging 4.25 steals per game, which is fourth most among NCAA Division 1 players.

Not as many rebounds, but not needed Something Vanderbilt has done consistently is rebound the ball, but today they did not secure as many. The Commodores were outrebounded 38-32. Despite the deficit, this wasn't something that Vanderbilt needed to win. The reason they didn't grab as many boards today was because they shot ball at a sufficient rate throughout the contest. Vanderbilt shot 59% from the field and 41% from three point range, its highest percentage of the season.