Byington will replace Jerry Stackhouse, who Vanderbilt parted ways with after five seasons on March 14th.

Nashville, TENN-- Vanderbilt is expected to hire James Madison head coach Mark Byington as its head basketball coach, per multiple reports.

The James Madison head coach reached his first NCAA Tournament as a head coach this season while leading the Dukes to a 32-4 record and a SunBelt championship.

Those 32 wins are the most in conference history and included victories over Michigan State on opening night and Wisconsin in the NCAA Tournament.

James Madison was a top 70 team in both offensive and defensive efficiency this season.

Byington took the James Madison job in 2020 after his tenure at Georgia Southern that lasted from 2013-2020.

The 47-year old head coach posted a 131-97 record there in seven seasons and won 20 or more games in four of those seasons, but did not play beyond the conference tournament there.

Byington's record at James Madison was 82-36 in four seasons.

The new Vanderbilt head coach also worked as an assistant coach at Virginia Tech for one season, was the director of basketball operations at Virginia for a season and was an assistant at College of Charleston from 2005-2012 while also spending a stint as its interim head coach.

Byington was named the SunBelt's best X's and O's coach by the league's coaches prior to the 2022-23 season.

James Madison was eliminated in a 93-55 loss to Duke on Sunday afternoon.

Byington is set to take over a Vanderbilt program that is in desperate need of a rebuild after a 9-23 season. 2023-24 was just the third time since before 1950 that the Commodores won less than 10 games in a season.