Vanderbilt finishes last in SEC preseason poll

Langston Patterson to miss Vanderbilt's matchup with Kentucky
More on Vanderbilt's injury situation ahead of its matchup with Kentucky.
WATCH: Setting the stage ahead of Vanderbilt's matchup with Kentucky
Billy Derrick and Joey Dwyer break down Vanderbilt's matchup with Kentucky live from Kroger Field.
The "Pavia experience" crafted by family, faith and celebration
More on the Pavia family, Diego Pavia's faith and more.
Nashville, TENN--Vanderbilt basketball finished last in the SEC's media poll.
The Commodores are coming off of a 9-23 season but enter a new era under first-year head coach Mark Byington.
Byington's team consists of 10 transfers and just one returning scholarship player.
The Commodores are among the most experienced teams in the conference but are also KenPom's lowest rated SEC team, Byington's group is projected to be 76th in offensive efficiency and 114th in defensive efficiency.
