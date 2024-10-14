Vanderbilt finishes last in SEC preseason poll

The Commodores are coming off of a 9-23 season but enter a new era under first-year head coach Mark Byington.

Byington's team consists of 10 transfers and just one returning scholarship player.

The Commodores are among the most experienced teams in the conference but are also KenPom's lowest rated SEC team, Byington's group is projected to be 76th in offensive efficiency and 114th in defensive efficiency.