Vanderbilt dismissed two of its best talents from its 2022 football signing class on Wednesday when it announced that Daniel Martin and Maurice Edwards are no longer part of the team.

Lea released the news in a statement through one of the athletic department's Twitter accounts, adding, "We take pride in having the highest standards as a program, and in doing so ensure that it's a privilege to be part of this team."

A source within the program confirmed the news, and added that both were expected to enter the transfer portal immediately.

Neither Edwards nor Martin were among the 58 players who participated on either offense or defense in the Commodores' 63-10, season-opening win at Hawaii. Rivals considered Martin to be Vanderbilt's top recruit in its 2022 class.

Despite the fact each reported in January, both had seen their time on the field decrease as fall camp progressed. Both saw a lot of time in spring practice, but things seemed to change late in fall camp.

Edwards, despite his 4.4 speed in the 40, seemed to have fallen behind fellow freshman Chase Gillespie and become the team's fifth option at running back.

Martin was on the field little in the final two weeks of fall camp, was playing at anchor, a hybrid linebacker/defensive back position.