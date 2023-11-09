Vanderbilt competed in its first road contest of the season as it defeated UT Martin 70-68.

Jordyn Cambridge helped Vanderbilt to its second victory of the season. (Vanderbilt athletics)

Vanderbilt struggled heavily with shooting in the first quarter, scoring at 29%. Sacha Washington scored all 10 of her first half points in that first couple minutes of action. The Commodores were able to score a little bit better in the second quarter, where they shot 35%. Shea Ralph's team found themselves down at halftime, 30-26, despite the fact they outrebounded the Skyhawks 24-14. The Commodores' offensive struggles poured over into the second half, but trended in a better direction as the game went on. The second half shooting was at 44.7% and the Commodores were able to prevent UT Martin from scoring in the last 3:39. Vanderbilt was able to finish out their first road game with a two-point win. Sacha Washington led the game with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Three quick takes Vanderbilt's defense looked different from opener In the opener against Kennesaw State, the defense seemed to be one of the biggest positives. The Commodores forced 24 turnovers on 33% shooting. Vanderbilt was able to take advantage of those opportunities scoring 28 fast break points. Tonight, Vanderbilt wasn't able to gift themselves with the same opportunities. The Skyhawks turned the ball over 14 times, Vanderbilt was only able to convert that into 14 points off of turnovers, which is half of what it scored from turnovers against Kennesaw State.

Madison Greene will be special The freshman guard Madison Greene showed just how special she could be. With the amount of injuries the Commodores had last season, depth is something Shea Ralph was in dire need of. Greene provided plenty of relief off the bench and making her case on why she is a rotation player. Madison Greene finished the evening with 11 points and two rebounds. Not only was it a solid all-around outing, the energy on the floor changed when Greene was present. She was able to knock down two of Vanderbilt's seven 3-pointers.