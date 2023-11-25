Vanderbilt's 41% shooting from three-point range boosted them to beat Northern Iowa, 68-64. The first half started out with hot shooting from the Commodores, completing 50% from the field and 60% from three. Jordyn Cambridge was the hot hand night and complied 17 of 38 Vanderbilt's first half points. The second half was where it became more competitive. Vanderbilt had a 12 point lead heading into the fourth quarter, but the comfortable lead quickly diminished. Foul trouble was an issue in the fourth quarter. Sacha Washington, Jordyn Cambridge and Iyana Moore all had three fouls heading into the quarter. Washington and Cambridge were forced to take a seat after picking up with fourth fouls with a few minutes left. Once they sat down, Vanderbilt struggled. Despite the Commodores not hitting a field goal in the last 2:55 in the fourth quarter, it was able to hold off Northern Iowa, winning their seventh straight contest.



Jordyn Cambridge guarding a Northern Iowa defender. (Vanderbilt athletics)

Advertisement

Three quick takes Jordyn Cambridge has been electric In the South Point Shootout that took place over the last few days, Jordyn Cambridge has taken over this team. Tonight, Cambridge registered a career high 28 points. She also collected six rebounds and swiped seven steals. In the last two games, Cambridge has been responsible for 40 points, 17 rebounds and nine steals.

Shea Ralph is starting to get a feel for her rotation It can be difficult whenever you have new faces on the team to see who works well together. Over the last few games, we've gotten a feel for how Ralph likes to manage her personnel. Aga Makurat has continued to be the first player off of the bench. The next two players are Madison Greene and Khamil Pierre. All of these players coming in for Vanderbilt are freshmen. Tonight, Bella LaChance and Ryanne Allen saw the floor. Their playing time has been inconsistent this season. Ralph has been leaning on her freshmen to provide bench depth.