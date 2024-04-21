Vanderbilt lands commitment from three-star safety Vanzale Hinton
It didn't take long for Paducah Tilghman (Ky.) safety Vanzale Hinton to come to a decision when he received his offer from Vanderbilt earlier this week as he announced his commitment to the Commodores on Sunday.
"Getting an offer from them has always been a dream I was so excited to get the call from Coach (Melvin) Rice, I was with my family and we all were excited," Hinton said of Vanderbilt.
"(I told) the head coach coach Clark Lea, he was very excited for me to join the '25 class in committing and told me he was ready for me to come."
The three-star prospect was recently at one of Vanderbilt's spring practices back in March
"It was a great time there," Hinton noted of his Vanderbilt visit. "So much love from each coach. When I visited, Coach Rice told me all he needs to see was me in action and after he saw me camp at Under Armour All-American (in Nashville, Tenn.) he like what he saw and offered."
Hinton's relationship with new Vanderbilt safeties coach Melvin Rice played a big role in his decision to be a Commodore and be a key piece to their secondary class.
"He's a great guy," Hinton noted of Rice. "Always keeps in touch with me and a family guy. He likes how poise and aggressive I am and also how I know the game of football real well. He said I’m not scared to hit either."
With Hinton in the fold, he becomes the fourth overall commitment for Vanderbilt in their 2025 class, joining fellow safety Carson Lawrence, linebacker Austin Howard, and quarterback Jack Elliott.
