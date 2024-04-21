It didn't take long for Paducah Tilghman (Ky.) safety Vanzale Hinton to come to a decision when he received his offer from Vanderbilt earlier this week as he announced his commitment to the Commodores on Sunday. "Getting an offer from them has always been a dream I was so excited to get the call from Coach (Melvin) Rice, I was with my family and we all were excited," Hinton said of Vanderbilt. "(I told) the head coach coach Clark Lea, he was very excited for me to join the '25 class in committing and told me he was ready for me to come."

