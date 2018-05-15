NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Vanderbilt set a school record for walks in a game, tied a Hawkins Field record for runs in a game, and nearly set a school record for runs in an inning, in a 21-4 demolition of Middle Tennessee State on Tuesday evening at Hawkins Field.

The Commodores posted a 14-run third inning to erase a 4-3 deficit. Vandy got those runs on nine hits, which included a two-run home run and a two-run double by Stephen Scott, who had three hits and drove in five.

Though he was officially 0-for-2, J.J. Bleday tied a school record with five walks. The last, which came with the bases loaded in the eighth, set a new team record for 19 walks, a feat last achieved in 1951.

Philip Clarke added two hits and three runs batted in for VU (28-24).



Vanderbilt pounded 15 hits and eclipsed the previous season high for runs (19), set against Austin Peay on Feb. 27.

Pitcher Maddux Conger, on with a 13-run lead to start the fourth, threw three scoreless innings, gave up three hits, just one walk, and punched out four. He picked up the victory in his best outing since spinning five scoreless innings against Presbyterian on Feb. 20.



Vanderbilt just missed setting the school record for runs in an inning, set in 1986, when the Commodores tallied 17 against St. Joseph's. Bleday struck out with two on to end the third.

Had Bleday reached, Pat DeMarco, who singled and walked in the third, would have batted for the third time in the inning.

The first seven men reached in the inning before Clarke struck out looking on three pitches.

But that only hit the pause button, as a pair of walks and then, doubles by Scott and Connor Kaiser, gave Vandy a nine-run lead.

It avenged the odd, seven-inning, 4-3 loss to the Blue Raiders in Murfreesboro on April 3.

It didn't look easy until the third was over. The Blue Raiders had just scored four in the top of the frame to erase VU's 3-0 lead.

Scott and Kaiser opened the scoring in the first with two-out, RBI singles.

The Blue Raiders then had Kaiser picked off first, but Scott broke home from third. The throw went there, and then catcher Will Schnure threw the ball into left field, allowing Kaiser to score the inning's third run.

But Middle tied it two innings later, after two singles and a walk off Tyler Brown set the table for the Blue Raiders. The big hit was a Ryan Kemp ground ball just out of Kaiser's reach at short on a 2-2 pitch with two outs, scoring two.

Aaron Aucker lined a single to center two hitters later to put MTSU up a run.