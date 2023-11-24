Vanderbilt remains undefeated after downing Iowa State
Shooting 15-16 from the free throw line pushed the Commodores to a 68-53 win.
After making its first few shots in the first quarter, Vanderbilt found itself in a defensive slugfest. Despite shooting 35% from the floor, the Commodores defense propelled them to a comfortable lead at halftime.
Vanderbilt led Iowa State at halftime, 28-16, and only allowed four of their 16 points in the second quarter. The Commodores also forced 10 first half turnovers and made the Cyclones shoot 26% from the field.
The defense by Vanderbilt picked up where it left off in the second half. It forced 16 Cyclone turnovers, double what Vanderbilt had committed.
Both sides finished the game shooting 38%, but forcing Iowa State to shoot 19% from three-point range helped Vanderbilt find the win.
Iyana Moore led the game in scoring with 21 points and added five rebounds.
Three quick takes
Statement win over first Power 5 opponent
After winning its first five games of the year, Vanderbilt picked up its sixth win, but this time it was against a Power 5 program. Iowa State, out of the Big 12, was picked to finish six out of 14 teams in the conference. The Cyclones are not ranked, but did receive top 25 votes before the year started.
Not only did this win help Vanderbilt remain undefeated, but this is the first time that it has won its first six games since the 2011-12 season.
Found a way while Sacha was limited
Coming into the contest, Sacha Washington was averaging 18.8 points and 10 rebounds, leading both of those statistics for the Commodores. After being tacked on with fouls, her playing time was limited.
Washington finished the game with four personal fouls. The forward contributed six points and two rebounds, just a portion of her season average. Despite an off night from Washington, Vanderbilt found a way to win.
Vanderbilt's backcourt had a day
The combination of Iyana Moore and Jordyn Cambridge pushed Vanderbilt to a big win. Iyana Moore had a game high 21 points and added five rebounds along with three assists. Moore was 9-10 at the free throw line.
Jordyn Cambridge secured her third double-double of the season. She poured in 12 points and secured 11 rebounds. The guard also dished out three assists and grabbed two steals.