Shooting 15-16 from the free throw line pushed the Commodores to a 68-53 win.

After making its first few shots in the first quarter, Vanderbilt found itself in a defensive slugfest. Despite shooting 35% from the floor, the Commodores defense propelled them to a comfortable lead at halftime.

Vanderbilt led Iowa State at halftime, 28-16, and only allowed four of their 16 points in the second quarter. The Commodores also forced 10 first half turnovers and made the Cyclones shoot 26% from the field.

The defense by Vanderbilt picked up where it left off in the second half. It forced 16 Cyclone turnovers, double what Vanderbilt had committed.

Both sides finished the game shooting 38%, but forcing Iowa State to shoot 19% from three-point range helped Vanderbilt find the win.

Iyana Moore led the game in scoring with 21 points and added five rebounds.