Vanderbilt's season that exceeded the expected expectations has now come to an end. Baylor takes down Vanderbilt in the NCAA Tournament Round of 64.

"This has definitely been the best year of my coaching career. I couldn't love them more. I am just so grateful to be on the journey with them and excited to see what comes next," coach Shea Ralph stated.

The first quarter was full of struggles for Vanderbilt.

The Commodores had a difficult time on offense. They turned the ball over nine times through 10 minutes.

Vanderbilt shot 55.6% in the first quarter, but it was due to Baylor not allowing it to shoot the ball. The Bears stole the ball five times.

The second quarter was a lot better for the Commodores. An 11-0 run pulled them within reach of Baylor. Vanderbilt was able to do that despite having four players who had two personal fouls.

Baylor led Vanderbilt at the half, 41-34.

After all of the work that Vanderbilt did to get within seven by halftime, Baylor dominated the third quarter.

The Commodores only hit five field goals and allowed the Bears to pour in 28 points to grab a 20 point lead before the final 10 minutes of play.

With Baylor having the advantage, the fourth quarter consisted of back and forth play with no real chance for Vanderbilt.

Vanderbilt falls to Baylor in the NCAA Tournament, 80-63.