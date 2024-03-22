Vanderbilt's season comes to an end in the NCAA Tournament Round of 64
Vanderbilt's season that exceeded the expected expectations has now come to an end. Baylor takes down Vanderbilt in the NCAA Tournament Round of 64.
"This has definitely been the best year of my coaching career. I couldn't love them more. I am just so grateful to be on the journey with them and excited to see what comes next," coach Shea Ralph stated.
The first quarter was full of struggles for Vanderbilt.
The Commodores had a difficult time on offense. They turned the ball over nine times through 10 minutes.
Vanderbilt shot 55.6% in the first quarter, but it was due to Baylor not allowing it to shoot the ball. The Bears stole the ball five times.
The second quarter was a lot better for the Commodores. An 11-0 run pulled them within reach of Baylor. Vanderbilt was able to do that despite having four players who had two personal fouls.
Baylor led Vanderbilt at the half, 41-34.
After all of the work that Vanderbilt did to get within seven by halftime, Baylor dominated the third quarter.
The Commodores only hit five field goals and allowed the Bears to pour in 28 points to grab a 20 point lead before the final 10 minutes of play.
With Baylor having the advantage, the fourth quarter consisted of back and forth play with no real chance for Vanderbilt.
Vanderbilt falls to Baylor in the NCAA Tournament, 80-63.
Three quick takes
Vanderbilt dug itself in too deep of a hole
The Commodores really struggled to open up the game. The slow start set Vanderbilt behind and made it tough to get back into.
It committed 11 turnovers in the first quarter, which eventually led to 21 total turnovers.
Vanderbilt also got down by 14 points after 10 minutes of play, and against an aggressive Baylor team, it was too much to overcome.
The Bears also knocked down nine 3-pointers, whereas Vanderbilt only made three.
The Commodores gave it their best effort to keep their season alive, but the slow start and turnovers held them short of that goal.
The end to a season that exceeded expectations
This was a season that no one thought Vanderbilt would have.
Vanderbilt was selected to finish last in the SEC, and by no means did anyone think that this team was going to finish sixth in the conference and make it to the NCAA Tournament.
"I'm really proud of this team because nobody thought we would be here. Only the people on our campus thought we'd be here. We knew we'd be here, I knew we would be here," Jordyn Cambridge said.
For Jordyn Cambridge, this was her final season of college basketball. For someone who has poured six years into Vanderbilt, making her first NCAA Tournament was the most complete way to end it.
Looking ahead to next season
As Cambridge wraps up her time on the West End, she believes this group will only be better.
"I think coach Ralph will have them prepared for the moment and they can go even further next year."
Looking ahead, this is a team with a lot of promise. The Commodores will lose their floor general, Jordyn Cambridge.
Bella LaChance is another senior on this roster, but has the option to return for one more year, despite being honored on senior day. Jordyn Oliver, the other senior, was not honored on that day, which makes it seem she will use her final year of eligibility.
Vanderbilt has two freshmen committed to its roster. Forward Trinity Wilson will join the team and could provide some size, standing at 6-foot-3.
The real buzz is around Mikayla Blakes. The five star is ranked as the No. 10 player in ESPN's Top 100. Although she will be new to the college scene, Blakes will really help the absence of Cambridge.