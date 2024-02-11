Vanderbilt was able to snap its five game losing streak by taking down Georgia on the road, 61-55.

After starting the previous contest slow, Vanderbilt had success early on offense.

The Commodores have struggled to score in the paint, but eight of their 14 first quarter points came from inside.

They went on a 9-0 run over three and a half minutes midway through the second quarter, but both teams struggled before the break.

Neither side scored in the last two minutes before halftime, but the run pushed Vanderbilt to hold a lead at halftime, 26-21.

Georgia opened up the third quarter making it difficult on Vanderbilt. The Bulldogs knocked down three 3-pointers in the first 2:50 of the third quarter after not making any in the first half.

The Commodores recollected themselves and went on a 8-1 run to extend its lead up to eight points.

Vanderbilt headed into the fourth quarter with a six point lead, but the last 10 minutes have been an area of the contest where it has struggled.

Both sides scored 21 fourth quarter points, but the Commodores won it at the free throw line.

They made seven of their eight attempts at the end of the game to seal the win, 61-55.

Khamil Pierre led all scorers with 28 points, which is her new career high.