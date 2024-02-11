Vanderbilt snaps losing streak, beats Georgia on the road
Vanderbilt was able to snap its five game losing streak by taking down Georgia on the road, 61-55.
After starting the previous contest slow, Vanderbilt had success early on offense.
The Commodores have struggled to score in the paint, but eight of their 14 first quarter points came from inside.
They went on a 9-0 run over three and a half minutes midway through the second quarter, but both teams struggled before the break.
Neither side scored in the last two minutes before halftime, but the run pushed Vanderbilt to hold a lead at halftime, 26-21.
Georgia opened up the third quarter making it difficult on Vanderbilt. The Bulldogs knocked down three 3-pointers in the first 2:50 of the third quarter after not making any in the first half.
The Commodores recollected themselves and went on a 8-1 run to extend its lead up to eight points.
Vanderbilt headed into the fourth quarter with a six point lead, but the last 10 minutes have been an area of the contest where it has struggled.
Both sides scored 21 fourth quarter points, but the Commodores won it at the free throw line.
They made seven of their eight attempts at the end of the game to seal the win, 61-55.
Khamil Pierre led all scorers with 28 points, which is her new career high.
Three quick takes
Vanderbilt finally owned the paint
As an undersized team in the SEC, the paint tends to be an area that Vanderbilt has a hard time finding success. Today, it won the battle down low.
Vanderbilt scored 36 points in the paint, which is 10 more than Georgia had. It also outrebounded Georgia 36-31.
Shea Ralph emphasized the importance of winning that battle.
"Today was a win in that area. It shows us that we can do it. [Georgia] had a couple of really tough players in the paint, so today is a win."
Sacha Washington played a big role by contributing a double-double. She finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Closing the fourth quarter
Closing games has been a struggle for Vanderbilt, but today it got it done.
The Commodores went into the fourth quarter with a six point lead. Georgia and Vanderbilt both scored 21 points in the fourth quarter.
The reason it was able to close the game was by making free throws. Vanderbilt made seven of its eight attempts at the end of the game.
Prior to the fourth quarter, it was shooting 60% from the free throw line. The Commodores found the ability to make them late in the contest when it mattered the most.
The Commodores are back on track
Coming into the contest on a five game losing streak, this was one they needed to win.
After the loss to LSU, Vanderbilt was projected to be the second to last team to make it in to the NCAA Tournament.
Georgia has a NET Ranking of 100, so a loss to the Bulldogs would hurt Vanderbilt's tournament chances greatly.
While they still may be on the bubble, they helped their chances by picking up a conference win on the road.