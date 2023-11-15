Vanderbilt and head coach Shea Ralph moved to 4-0 in a thrilling 77-74 win over Western Kentucky.

An opening layup from Jordyn Oliver kicked off what was back and forth first half. The two teams shot nearly identical from the field, with Vanderbilt scoring at 34% and Western Kentucky scoring at 35%. The rebounding is what kept Vanderbilt in the first half. The Commodores outrebounded the Lady Toppers, 28-12. Vanderbilt also held Western Kentucky to one offensive rebound in the first half. The same story poured over into the second half. Both sides had a tough time outshooting each other. The tale of the rebounding is what pushed Vanderbilt to a win. The Commodores won the rebounding battle, 50-29. Aga Makurat led Vanderbilt in scoring with 18 points.



Jordyn Cambridge secures a double-double in the win. (Vanderbilt athletics.)

Three quick takes The shooting struggles continue Vanderbilt continued shooting the ball inconsistently throughout the night from all three levels. The Commodores shot just 37.9% from the field on the night and had multiple scoring droughts of over two minutes. Vanderbilt also struggled from the free throw line. The Commodores converted just 18 free throws on 29 attempts, but Iyana Moore and Aga Makurat converted two free throws each late in the fourth quarter to help seal the game.

Dominating the boards eased scoring troubles The domination in the paint led to Vanderbilt's success. The Commodores corralled 50 rebounds as opposed to the Lady Toppers' 29 rebounds. 23 of Vanderbilt's rebounds were offensive and limited Western Kentucky to 4 offensive rebounds. Scoring in the paint is the area in which Vanderbilt had the most success getting baskets. The Commodores finished with 32 points in the paint.