It was largely the same story for Vanderbilt on Sunday as it was the first two days of its weekend series in Athens as it dropped Sunday's game 11-7 at Foley Field to allow Georgia to complete the series sweep.

Athens, GA-- When you thought the weekend couldn't get worse, it did.

That marks the third time that Vanderbilt has been swept this season.

Perhaps it also marks a low point for a team that has lost five in a row as well as six of their last seven. That's the fourth-straight Sunday loss that Vanderbilt has suffered.

"Just gotta get back and rethink how we're gonna attack moving forward more than anything else," Corbin said. "This one certainly stings because it's three ballgames."

Vanderbilt starter JD Thompson allowed five baserunners in the first two innings of Sunday's game, but allowed just one to score on a Fernando Gonzalez sacrifice fly to right field in the bottom of the second.

To that point, Vanderbilt had just one baserunner, no hits and three strikeouts.

Georgia made up for its runners left on in the first two innings as it exploded for a five-run third in which Tre Phelps drove in two with an RBI single, Paul Toetz scored Phelps with an RBI groundout and Kolby Branch, who reached on a bunt single, scored on a wild pitch.

That made it 6-0 before Vanderbilt could record a hit.

Vanderbilt plated one in the fifth on a JD Rogers homer that was pushed just inside the right field foul pole. That was Rogers' first hit of the season.

The Commodores made this one in the game in the sixth by driving in two runs to make it 6-3.

Georgia struck again in the bottom half of the inning, though.

No at bat was bigger than Charlie Condon's as the projected No. 1 overall pick sent a 3-1 Luke Guth breaking ball to left field to make it 9-3. That one marked the seventh-straight game in which Condon hit a homer, tied Condon's mark of 33 for the second most homers in a season in SEC history and effectively sealed this one.

Dylan Goldstien ended Guth's day in the at bat after Condon's with a homer that cleared the stands in right field and made this one 10-3.

Vanderbilt loaded the bases in the seventh, but a Troy LaNeve RBI groundout left all three runners on and allowed Georgia to get out of the inning unscathed.

The Commodores continued to get runners on in the eighth, but finally drove them in as Alan Espinal started off a four-run inning with a solo homer.

Camden Kozeal's double continued to keep Vanderbilt in it as Jonathan Vastine drove him in shortlythereafter with a single. Vastine was driven in by two-out RJ Austin RBI double. Austin was driven home by a single to left field by Davis Diaz that brought the game within three runs.

The score stayed at 10-7 as Jack Bulger grounded out to end the eighth.

Georgia added one more in the eighth and Vanderbilt went down quietly in the ninth to seal this one.

Vanderbilt moved to 11-13 in league play on Sunday.

……………………………….

This season’s baseball content is presented by The Murfreesboro Pure Milk Company, a family-owned, third-generation milk and ice cream distribution company located in Murfreesboro. A partnership began over 50 years ago with Purity Dairy in Nashville to provide Purity milk and ice cream to consumers in middle Tennessee, and they now serve southern Kentucky, northern Alabama, Chattanooga, and north Georgia. Today, they supply grocery stores, convenience stores, and others with Purity products, as well as Mayfield, Nestle, and Haagen Dazs ice cream. For more information, visit their website at MPMCI.com.