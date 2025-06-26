Vanderbilt WBB Update: Commodores In Paris, Blakes Earns Team USA Spot

Mar 6, 2025; Greenville, SC, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Mikayla Blakes (1) looks on during a free throw in the second half against the Tennessee Lady Vols at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. (Photo by © Scott Kinser-Imagn Images)

Blakes Earns a Roster Spot on USA Basketball’s AmeriCup Team

Mikayla Blakes, coming off the most decorated freshman season of any player in the history of Vanderbilt’s women’s basketball program, continues to add to her accolades. She was one of 12 players selected for the USA Basketball Women’s AmeriCup Team that will compete June 28-July 6 in Santiago, Chile. As a freshman, Blakes was named the USWB Tamika Catchings National Freshman of the Year, SEC Freshman of the Year, as well as making several All-America teams after leading the Commodores in scoring at 23.3 points per game. This isn’t Blakes’ first time donning the red, white, and blue. She was also part of the 2024 USA Basketball Nike Hoop Summit team that defeated the World Select team 83-80. Also making the AmeriCup team: Raegan Beers (Oklahoma), Madison Booker (Texas), Audi Crooks (Iowa State), Joyce Edwards (South Carolina), Hannah Hidalgo (Notre Dame), Flau’Jae Johnson (LSU), Gianna Kneepkens (Utah), Olivia Miles (Notre Dame), Kennedy Smith (USC), Hannah Stuelke (Iowa), and Grace VanSlooten (Michigan State). The winner of the AmeriCup tournament will earn an automatic berth to the 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup, which will be held in Berlin next summer.

Vandy to Open Season in Paris

The Vanderbilt women’s basketball team is going global. The Commodores will open their season against California in the City of Light on November 3 as part of the third annual Oui-Play Paris. The event, which takes place at Adidas Arena in Paris, will also feature a matchup between Duke and Baylor. The showcase is a great opportunity for more exposure which excites coach Shea Ralph. “Our program is thrilled to be opening this upcoming season in the Oui-Play showcase in Paris,” Ralph said in a school release. “We are incredibly grateful to Dr. Candice Storey Lee and our Vanderbilt administration for giving us this truly special opportunity to showcase our basketball team and university on an international stage. We are passionately continuing the work to propel Vanderbilt basketball back to national prominence.” The team will arrive in Paris on October 30 and will depart November 4. Game times have not yet been announced, but tickets for the event are already on sale.

SEC Home and Away Opponents Announced