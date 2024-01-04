Vanderbilt won its first SEC road game since January of 2020 by taking down Mississippi State, 71-66.

A quick drive to the basket by Iyana Moore got Vanderbilt going and foreshadowed her play for the rest of the night.

The Commodores then went on a 7-0 run over 1:40, but the Bulldogs countered with a 6-0 run of their own.

The two teams went back and forth and Vanderbilt closed the first quarter up by four, 18-14.

Mississippi State came out in the second quarter with a full-court press, which Vanderbilt struggled with. On top of the press, Vanderbilt gave up seven straight points and were quickly down by seven midway through the second quarter.

Vanderbilt then went on a surge before halftime. The Commodores found themselves on a 15-2 run. They led 20 minutes in, 36-33.

Vanderbilt opened the third quarter with two 3-point shots and then both sides were trading buckets, each hitting three shots in a row.

The Commodores would hold a six point lead to start the fourth quarter, but before the end of the quarter, Jordyn Cambridge was given her fourth foul.

Cambridge fouled out two minutes into the fourth quarter.

Vanderbilt's small lead quickly vanished and the game was tied at 58 only until Justine Pissott drilled a 3-pointer to give them the lead with four and a half minutes left to go.

Vanderbilt found itself scoreless for three minutes while its lead was cut to one with three minutes left to go.

The Commodores then played solid defense and did not allow a basket for 2:40 and extended their lead to five.

After extending the lead, Mississippi State elected to foul, and Vanderbilt capitalized.

The Commodores made all six of their free throws at the end of the fourth quarter to seal the deal.

Vanderbilt opened up SEC play with a win on the road, 71-66.