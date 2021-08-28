Vandy adds more speed in ATH Jayden McGowan

That time was on Saturday as the speedster announced his verbal pledge on Twitter, becoming the 18th commitment for Vandy in the 2022 recruiting class.

It felt like it was only a matter of time before Laurens (S.C.) athlete Jayden McGowan would join Vanderbilt's class after receiving an offer from the Commodores back on July 31st.

McGowan flashed his 4.35 speed for the Vandy coaches during an unofficial visit back in July. That led to an offer from the Commodores, his first power five option.

"I love everything about Vandy," McGowan told VandySports.com back in July. "I've had a lot of communication with Coach (Norval) McKenzie and Coach (Barton) Simmons. They're just all very honest and sincere and that's what I want in a coaching staff. The facilities were insane."

"They like my explosiveness and the way I break tackles. They say they love my big-play ability with my speed and I would be moving around a lot and I would be a threat from running back and receiver."

In six games as a junior, McGowan rushed for 209 yards and four touchdowns along with 23 receptions for 554 yards and three touchdowns.

McGowan also has ran a personal best 10.69 in the 100-meters, where he is a two-time state champion. He also runs a 21.65 in the 200-meters.

He had other notable offers from the likes of Georgia Southern, Liberty, Army, Navy, Middle Tennessee, Old Dominion, and others.