Vandy eyeing Tex. OL Jason Brooks
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Dobie (Tex.) offensive lineman Jason Brooks had already collected his fair share of offers group of five programs, then on May 17th, his recruiting process jumped to another level when Vanderbilt e...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news