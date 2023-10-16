Vandy flips three-star CB Jaylin Lackey from Virginia
South Gwinnett (Ga.) cornerback Jaylin Lackey had been committed to Virginia since June 7th, but after Saturday's visit to Vanderbilt, he decided the Commodores were the best fit for his collegiate future.
"I’ve been in touch with them forever and was supposed to have an official visit in June, but I committed early to Virginia," Lackey said of Vandy." But, I was lucky to still be able to get up to Vandy and see what I’ve been missing out on."
The 6-foot, 180-pound prospect went into further detail on why Vanderbilt continued to stick out throughout his recruiting process.
"They have a huge building process that I’m 100-percent bought into. Extremely family oriented, great education, great people, great city, and a great conference."\
Vanderbilt originally offered Lackey back on April 21st with defensive backs coach Dan Jackson, head coach Clark Lea, and senior personnel analyst Kendall Lawson leading the way in his recruiting process.
Lackey also held other notable offers from Minnesota, Pitt, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, South Florida, Cincinnati, and others.
He becomes the 21st overall commitment in Vanderbilt's 2024 recruiting class and sixth defensive back, joining Jaren Sensabaugh, Alvin Williamson, Jr., Dontae Carter, Guylijah Theodule, and Tate Hamby.
