South Gwinnett (Ga.) cornerback Jaylin Lackey had been committed to Virginia since June 7th, but after Saturday's visit to Vanderbilt, he decided the Commodores were the best fit for his collegiate future.

"I’ve been in touch with them forever and was supposed to have an official visit in June, but I committed early to Virginia," Lackey said of Vandy." But, I was lucky to still be able to get up to Vandy and see what I’ve been missing out on."