The Commodores have landed their 18th commitment in the 2019 recruiting class from St. John's College (D.C.) offensive tackle Brayden Bapst .

Committed ⚓️ Thank you to everyone! pic.twitter.com/iD5LzSNfIz

The three-star prospect picked up an offer from Vanderbilt back in late August and took an unofficial visit to West End back on October 13th when the Commodores hosted the Florida Gators.

The 6-foot-8, 256-pound prospect is a versatile athlete that plays tight end, offensive tackle, and defensive end for his high school.

The Commodores are recruiting Bapst as an offensive tackle and he has mainly communicated with wide receiver coach Aaron Moorehead and offensive line coach Cameron Norcross throughout the recruiting process.

The D.C. area product chose the Commodores over the likes of North Carolina, Virginia, Arizona State, Maryland, Pitt, and others.

Bapst becomes the second offensive lineman to join Vanderbilt's recruiting class, joining St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) offensive guard Julian Hernandez.