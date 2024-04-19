The 6-foot-3, 314-pound prospect started his collegiate career (2018-20) at Kilgore College (Tex.) where he earned First-Team All-Conference and All-American honors.

Vanderbilt picked up their second offensive line commitment via the transfer portal on Friday in former UTEP product Steven Hubbard .

Hubbard has been a part of the UTEP program since 2020 and has been the Miners starting left tackle for the last two seasons.

He was an All-Conference USA Honorable Mention during the 2022 season, where he helped the Miners rushing attack tally 2,006 total yards and 14 touchdowns.

Hubbard appeared in the first five games for UTEP last season.

Former Minnesota offensive lineman Cade McConnell committed to Vanderbilt earlier this evening.