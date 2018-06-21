"I chose Vanderbilt because it was the perfect fit for me as a person, student, and athlete. Just an overall wonderful 5-Star school no doubt."

Last Thursday, James Clemens (Ala.) quarterback Jamil Muhammad put in a stellar performance at Vanderbilt's Elite Skills Camp that eventually earned him an offer from the Commodores.

A week later, the three-star prospect is now committed to the Commodores.

"I chose Vanderbilt because it was the perfect fit for me as a person, student, and athlete," Muhammad explained. "Just an overall wonderful 5-star school, no doubt."

The 6-foot-2, 214-pound prospect chose the Commodores over offers from Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Memphis, and others.

Muhammad becomes the fourth commitment for Vanderbilt in the 2019 class, joining tight ends Joel DeCoursey, Jeffrey Blake, and defensive end Christian James.

