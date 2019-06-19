Vandy remains a top school for 4-star WR Logan Loya after visit
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
After a trip to West End in November for Vanderbilt's win over Ole Miss, St. John Bosco (Calif.) wide receiver Logan Loya found himself back in Nashville this past weekend for an official visit.The...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news