Vandy solidifies TE class with commitment from Jeffrey Blake

Jeffrey Blake
Sean Williams • VandySports.com
Vanderbilt solidified their 2019 tight end class on Monday night when Greater Atlanta Christian (Ga.) product Jeffrey Blake announced his commitment to the Commodores on Twitter.

The talented 6-foot-4, 230-pounder chose Vanderbilt over a stellar offer list that included Michigan State, Colorado, Pitt, Minnesota, Kentucky, Maryland, Kansas State, Purdue, and others.

The three-star prospect is the second commitment for the Commodores in the 2019 class, joining fellow tight end and Zionsville (Ind.) product Joel DeCoursey in what is a formidable one-two punch at the position.

REACTION TO BLAKE'S COMMITMENT IN THE COMMODORE WAR ROOM

- More on Blake from Rivals.com Southeast Recruiting Analyst Chad Simmons:

Good pick up for Vandy. I’ve known Blake for about 2.5 years and he’s really developed well.

He’s slowly added good weight and built his body up. He’s not a flashy tight end, but he’s reliable and consistent.

He’s coming from a great program in Georgia. He is long and he can be a weapon in the red zone. He’s a better than average route runner and he has strong hands. He can still get stronger and develop more as an in-line blocker. His speed is more average.

All around solid player. Love his attitude, his drive and just who he is as a student-athlete. Obviously low key and kind of reserved. Doesn’t promote himself, he’s not into the recruiting attention and that type of stuff, he will go to work and I can see him being productive at Vandy.

