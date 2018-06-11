The three-star prospect is the second commitment for the Commodores in the 2019 class, joining fellow tight end and Zionsville (Ind.) product Joel DeCoursey in what is a formidable one-two punch at the position.

The talented 6-foot-4, 230-pounder chose Vanderbilt over a stellar offer list that included Michigan State, Colorado, Pitt, Minnesota, Kentucky, Maryland, Kansas State, Purdue, and others.

Vanderbilt solidified their 2019 tight end class on Monday night when Greater Atlanta Christian (Ga.) product Jeffrey Blake announced his commitment to the Commodores on Twitter.

- More on Blake from Rivals.com Southeast Recruiting Analyst Chad Simmons:

Good pick up for Vandy. I’ve known Blake for about 2.5 years and he’s really developed well.

He’s slowly added good weight and built his body up. He’s not a flashy tight end, but he’s reliable and consistent.

He’s coming from a great program in Georgia. He is long and he can be a weapon in the red zone. He’s a better than average route runner and he has strong hands. He can still get stronger and develop more as an in-line blocker. His speed is more average.

All around solid player. Love his attitude, his drive and just who he is as a student-athlete. Obviously low key and kind of reserved. Doesn’t promote himself, he’s not into the recruiting attention and that type of stuff, he will go to work and I can see him being productive at Vandy.