In Vanderbilt's release to the media, Stackhouse commented on all three members of the class.

Vanderbilt signed all three commits in its 2024 class at the start of Wednesday's early period.

Here's what the fifth-year coach said.

On Karris Bilal:

“Karris and his family have been committed to our vision for Vanderbilt for a long time. He is a versatile guard with athleticism and explosive scoring ability. He also has the physical tools and desire to become an impactful SEC defender. Karris is a tireless worker who will transition seamlessly to our campus and program.”

On Tyler Tanner:

“We are excited for Tyler to officially become a Commodore. His ability from the point guard position to make those around him better is among the best in his class. He plays the game the right way, makes great reads with the ball and uses his elite speed and quickness to compete on both ends of the floor. Tyler and his family are a great fit for Vanderbilt.”

On Jamie Vinson:

“We are thrilled to welcome Jamie and his family to our program. He is a frontcourt player with great length and size, and his shooting ability makes him a great fit for our style of basketball. Jamie has the physical tools to be impactful on the defensive end with his instincts and time around the basket. We are excited about his trajectory as a player and believe we have the resources in place to help him reach his full potential.”

On the class as a whole:

“It’s an exciting day to officially welcome these young men and their families into our program,” Stackhouse said. “They are well rounded student-athletes who care about maximizing their talents as athletes and equally as members of our campus community. We look forward to their contributions to Vanderbilt basketball.”