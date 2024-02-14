As the Commodores knocked off Texas A&M at the buzzer to pick up their second Southeastern Conference win, their leader had to be the one to seal it.

It only made sense for it to be Ezra Manjon at the bottom of the pile on Tuesday night. It only made sense for the old guy to have the ball in his hands as the clock went towards zero. It only made sense that if Vanderbilt was going to find a way that its way would involve the 6-foot guard.

The key to that late game success isn't complex in Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse's words.

"Letting Ez be Ez."

That strategy isn't one that's foreign. It's worked against Auburn, it's worked against Tennessee and it's worked against Kentucky. When the lights are bright it feels as if Manjon shows up with them.

"He's made plays like that before," Stackhouse said. "He makes the right play. I think that's all you want for your point guard to do is make the right play."

On Tuesday, Manjon knew he could make the right play...and he did it.

"Ez said he was gonna win the game so I let him win the game," Stackhouse said. "I'm happy he did what he did."

Manjon's buzzer beater wasn't the only thing he contributed on Tuesday. The veteran guard also poured in 19 points including a timely 3 with under a minute to play. Vanderbilt probably isn't in this game without Manjon.

Vanderbilt's season has been disappointing as is, who knows where it would be without Manjon.

"God's got us, man," Stackhouse added. "I think there's nobody with faith any stronger than Ezra so having him as a leader of your team is a positive for all of us."

Manjon is the leader of Stackhouse's group and is also the heart and soul of it.

It's not exactly breaking news, but he's also their best player.

The fifth-year guard is averaging 14.3 points, 3.6 assists and over a steal per game. Manjon also has the highest offensive efficiency rating on the team among significant contributors behind Ven-Allen Lubin.

Opposing coaches have taken notice of Manjon's development, as well.

"I thought he was excellent," Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams said. "I think he's so much better, much more aggressive, much more confident than he was last year."

Manjon's individual development hasn't led to team success, but the old guard is an example of what Stackhouse needs more of in his program.